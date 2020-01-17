Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Video: Eager to get going

Watch Missy Bo Kearns' first interview as a Rover!

17 January 2020

Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Kearns: An exciting challenge ahead

17 January 2020

New loan signing Missy Bo Kearns says she is eager for minutes on the pitch after making the move to Rovers Ladies.

Read full article

Club News

Determined to right wrongs - Benno

6 October 2017

Elliott Bennett says there's a collective desire within the Rovers squad to right the wrongs from last season.

Read full article

Ladies

Rovers sign Kearns on loan

17 January 2020

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the loan signing of Missy Bo Kearns from Liverpool Women.

Read full article

Development Squad

Dan's delight at first deal

6 October 2017

Dan Butterworth has spoken of his delight at signing a first professional contract with Blackburn Rovers.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Liverpool game moved to Bamber Bridge

9 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies’ Women’s FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Liverpool Women will now be played at Bamber Bridge, at the request of the home side.

Read full article

Ladies

Kearns: An exciting challenge ahead

17 January 2020

New loan signing Missy Bo Kearns says she is eager for minutes on the pitch after making the move to Rovers Ladies.

Read full article

Ladies

Rovers sign Kearns on loan

17 January 2020

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the loan signing of Missy Bo Kearns from Liverpool Women.

Read full article

Ladies

Preview: Charlton Athletic v Rovers Ladies

17 January 2020

Rovers Ladies visit Charlton Athletic Women in the FA Women’s Championship this weekend.

Read full article

View more