Downing relishing his return to the Riverside
The versatile midfielder appeared 404 times for Boro, but this weekend will be his first time at the Riverside as an opposition player
Just now
Stewy: Riverside return will be special
Stewart Downing admits that lining up at the Riverside Stadium for an opposition side for the first time in his career will be a strange experience, but the former Middlesbrough man insists his only thoughts ahead of the return to his former club are three points for Rovers.
Advertisement block