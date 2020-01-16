Doubts over duo ahead of Hillsborough visit

Tony Mowbray admits midfield pair Bradley Johnson and Stewart Downing are touch-and-go to feature in this weekend's away game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Whilst the experienced duo are doubts for Rovers' trip to Yorkshire, the news is better regarding rampaging right back Ryan Nyambe.

The 22-year-old full back limped off early in the second half against Preston North End at Ewood Park last weekend, with what looked like a recurrance of a hamstring injury.

But speaking ahead of the game, Mowbray believes the Namibia international will be fine to feature at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

“Ryan trained today after a few days of complete rest," the boss revealed to iFollow Rovers.

"He had some scans and they were pretty clear, so I think it was more of a cramping situation last week.

“He had a huge workload in the first half and probably had a scare because of the hamstring injuries that he’s had in the past.

“Thankfully we got him off the pitch before he did too much damage. If he comes through training tomorrow then he’ll be available for selection on Saturday.

“All footballers should know their bodies, know the signs and the signals. Nobody wants to miss months and months of football and I think Ryan putting the effort in during the first half probably pushed his body too far.

“He needs to keep strengthening because he’s still only a young boy. Eventually he’ll be able to push it for 90 minutes.

“He needs to play at that intensity for the full game. He did a lot of attacking in the Preston game before getting back and recovering."

On Johnson and Downing, Mowbray says illness and a knee injury could keep the pair out of the trip to Yorkshire.

“Generally, apart from the long-term injuries of Dack and Evans, we’re doing alright," he added.

"Lewis Holtby has been back for a couple of weeks now but Bradley Johnson stayed at home today because he was sick.

“That’s a concern, so we’ll see how Bradley is tomorrow.

“Stewart Downing didn’t train today. He’s felt his knee and, at 35, he manages his training. He had the day off today.

“If he trains tomorrow then he will be in with a chance, if he doesn’t then he probably won’t play.

“There are a few little niggles, but we’ll put a team out that will be very competitive at Hillsborough.”