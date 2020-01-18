Skip to site footer
Lenihan: Top six remains our goal

The defender discusses targets in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign

4 Hours ago

Darragh: Our goal remains the same

Darragh Lenihan is hoping to celebrate a double career milestone with three points at Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, the defender admitting a victory at Hillsborough could be just the spark Rovers need to get the play-off push back on track.

