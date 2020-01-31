Dack positive about his progress

It's been over a month since the severity of Bradley Dack's knee injury was diagnosed by specialists, and the playmaker admits he's happy with the progress he's made at the start of his journey back.

Dack's season was ended prematurely in the home draw against Wigan Athletic just a couple of days before Christmas Day, with the 25-year-old stretchered off with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Typically upbeat, Dack believes that things are ticking along nicely as he battles his way back towards fitness, and is content with how things are going.

Although he is still using crutches to get around, Dack has seen signs of improvement in his condition, with reports looking good regarding his progress.

“Things are going really well and surgery went great for me," he revealed to iFollow Rovers.

“The surgeon’s said that he was happy with everything that’s been done and he’s happy with how the rehabilitation has gone so far.

“I’ll see him again in another couple of weeks and I’m sure we’ll get given the okay to keep things going forward.

“It’s been tough mentally and physically for me over the last few weeks.

“I have the right people around me to get me through those times, but it did take me a few days to get my head around the injury.

“Once we had a date set for the surgery, I’ve had a positive mindset from then onwards really.

“You have to get your head around the fact that you’re going to be out of action for a long period of time and then make sure you do everything right to give yourself the best chance of coming back better than you were before. That’s my aim, the physio’s aim and the club’s aim.

“I knew pretty much as soon as I did it that it was a tough one. I remember telling the physios at the time that I knew exactly what I’d done," he recollected.

“People try and tell you to stay positive until you know the results, but I knew and didn’t give myself any false hope.

“It’s probably the worst injury you can get as a professional footballer and it seems to be getting more and more common in the sport these days.

“There’s a lot more research into it though and people are coming back at a quicker rate now and returning better. I have eight or nine months to make myself perfect. I intend to come back better than ever," the forward added.

“In a weird way, I’m looking forward to trying something different, and I’m going to do everything right. If you don’t then you’ll be out for longer, and I hate missing football matches.

“If someone gives you a time then you always try to beat it, so that’s what I’m going to try and do.

“It’s an injury where you see improvement every day and that’s a good thing for me. You can do something different every day and there are little progressions every day. That’s a good thing for my mind."