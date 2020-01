2019 is over and 2020 is here!

It's that time of year where you start to jot down what you're doing and where you'll be this year, and we might be able to help you out.

New in the Roverstore we have the perfect item that will last 365 days a year.

That's right, our new calendar is out now and available to purchase both in store and online.

The 2020 calendar is on sale for just £8, and if you can't make it to the store then you can buy online by clicking here.