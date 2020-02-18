We're ready for battle

Ryan Kidd's side could reach the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup with a win this evening
Rovers Under-18s twice came from behind to book their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup courtesy of a 4-2 victory over Preston North End at Ewood Park.
Flavien Enzo Boyomo is enjoying this season’s FA Youth Cup campaign, after falling at the first hurdle 12 months ago.
Sam Burns is looking to continue his FA Youth Cup scoring streak when Rovers Under-18s entertain Preston North End at Ewood Park tomorrow night.
