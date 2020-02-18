Skip to site footer
We're ready for battle

Ryan Kidd's side could reach the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup with a win this evening

10 Hours ago

Academy

Academy

FAYC Report: Rovers U18s 4-2 Preston U18s

3 Hours ago

Rovers Under-18s twice came from behind to book their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup courtesy of a 4-2 victory over Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Academy

Sam searching for a third successive Youth Cup strike

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Academy

Boyomo buoyed by Rovers’ Youth Cup run

14 Hours ago

Flavien Enzo Boyomo is enjoying this season’s FA Youth Cup campaign, after falling at the first hurdle 12 months ago.

Read full article

Academy

Sam hoping for another Burns night!

17 February 2020

Sam Burns is looking to continue his FA Youth Cup scoring streak when Rovers Under-18s entertain Preston North End at Ewood Park tomorrow night.

Read full article

