Ticket News

Ticket news: Wigan Athletic (A)

All the information ahead of our local trip to take on the Latics at the DW Stadium

4 Hours ago

Tickets for our Championship encounter with Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

The contest against Paul Cook's side takes place at the home of the Latics on Wednesday 18th March, kick-off 7.45pm.

Phase 1 – Season Ticket holders who have opted into the 1875 Club Membership – 24th-26th February

Phase 2 – Season Ticket Holders – 27th February – 1st March

Phase 3 – 1875 Club Members – 2nd – 4rd March 

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from Thursday 5th March.

Please note it is one ticket per qualifying Season Ticket holder/member during phases 1 – 3 and you must quote your client reference number when booking tickets.

Tickets

Ticket Price
Adult £20
Senior (65+) £15
Under-18s £10
Under-12s £5
Under-5s £2

Wheelchair Supporters

We have been allocated 7 pairs of wheelchair tickets, prices are as above with the carer free of charge if required. Accessible transport will be available for wheelchair users via Away Travel. If you require use of the lift to access the vehicle for Away Travel you will need to board at the Darwen End, Ewood Park.

Travel

Adults: £11
Concessions: £9.50

Departing from Accrington (Boars Head) at 5pm and Ewood Park (Darwen End) at 5.30pm.

To book your place and to view more information on away travel, please click here.


