Ticket News

Ticket news: Swansea City (H)

All the ticket information ahead of the meeting with Steve Cooper's side at Ewood Park at the end of this month

2 Hours ago

Tickets for the encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

The clash against the Swans is scheduled to be played on Saturday 29th February, kick-off 3pm.

The game listed as Category B and ticket prices for adults, concessions, 18-25, juniors (12-17) and under-12s are as follows:

*Under 12 tickets must have an accompanying adult.

1875 Club Members will receive £3 discount and 1875 Club Junior Members will receive £2 discount on production of their membership card. It is strictly one discounted ticket per member.

There will be a £3 price increase from 12pm on Matchday for Adult and Concession tickets and a £2 increase for Junior and Under 12 tickets. 1875 Club Members are exempt from the matchday price increase.


