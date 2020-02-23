Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ticket News

Ticket news: Stoke City (H)

All the information ahead of our clash with Michael O'Neill's side at Ewood Park

4 Hours ago

Tickets for the encounter against Stoke City at Ewood Park remain on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

The clash against the Potters is scheduled to be played on Wednesday [26th February], kick-off 7.45pm.

The game listed as Category B and ticket prices for adults, concessions, 18-25, juniors (12-17) and under-12s are as follows:

*Under 12 tickets must have an accompanying adult.

1875 Club Members will receive £3 discount and 1875 Club Junior Members will receive £2 discount on production of their membership card. It is strictly one discounted ticket per member.

There will be a £3 price increase from 6pm on Matchday for Adult and Concession tickets and a £2 increase for Junior and Under 12 tickets. 1875 Club Members are exempt from the matchday price increase.


Advertisement block

Ticket News

Ticket News

Introducing the Super Six ticket!

1 Hour ago

As in-form Rovers chase a place in the play-offs, don’t miss a kick of the Ewood Park action during the business end of the campaign, by purchasing a Super Six ticket.

Read full article

Ticket News

Ticket news: Derby County (A)

10 February 2020

Tickets for our Championship encounter with Derby County at Pride Park are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

Read full article

Ticket News

Ticket news: Swansea City (H)

5 February 2020

Tickets for the encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

Read full article

Ticket News

Save with an 1875 Club Membership!

14 October 2019

Want to join us at Ewood Park for our battle against Sheffield Wednesday? 1875 Club Members can enjoy huge savings on their match ticket for the clash against The Owls.

Read full article

View more