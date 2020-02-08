Skip to site footer
Ticket news: Hull City (H)

All the information for the home clash against Grant McCann's side next up at Ewood Park

1 Hour ago

Tickets for the encounter against Hull City at Ewood Park remain on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

The clash against the Tigers is scheduled to be played on Tuesday [11th February], kick-off 7.45pm, with Rovers aiming to get back to winning ways by completing a league double against Grant McCann's charges.

The game listed as Category B and ticket prices for adults, concessions, 18-25, juniors (12-17) and under-12s are as follows:

*Under 12 tickets must have an accompanying adult.

1875 Club Members will receive £3 discount and 1875 Club Junior Members will receive £2 discount on production of their membership card. It is strictly one discounted ticket per member.

There will be a £3 price increase from 6pm on Matchday for Adult and Concession tickets and a £2 increase for Junior and Under 12 tickets. 1875 Club Members are exempt from the matchday price increase.


