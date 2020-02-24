Ticket news: Bristol City (H)

Tickets for our Championship encounter with Bristol City at Ewood Park are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

The contest against Paul Cook's side takes place at our home on Saturday 14th March.

Kick-off against the Robins is at 3pm, with the game listed as Category A.

Ticket prices for adults, concessions, 18-25, juniors (12-17) and under-12s are as follows:

*Under 12 tickets must have an accompanying adult.

1875 Club Members will receive £3 discount and 1875 Club Junior Members will receive £2 discount on production of their membership card. It is strictly one discounted ticket per member.

There will be a £3 price increase from 12pm on Matchday for Adult and Concession tickets and a £2 increase for Junior and Under 12 tickets. 1875 Club Members are exempt from the matchday price increase.