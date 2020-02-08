The officials cost us a point

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray cut a frustrated figure after seeing his side’s long unbeaten home record come to an end against Fulham.

The Cottagers edged a close encounter at Ewood Park thanks to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 20th league goal of the season on 65 minutes.

But Mowbray believes the officials denied Rovers a point after disallowing Darragh Lenihan’s strike nine minutes from time for offside.

The manager says that he has watched the incident back and is adamant the Republic of Ireland international is at least two yards onside.

“We’re in the business of trying to win football matches and we obviously didn’t today,” Mowbray told iFollow Rovers after the game.

“It was really frustrating. I thought the players worked hard and applied themselves today, against a very talented team, who played in the Premier League last season.

“We knew they’re a good football team, so we didn’t try and take them on at football. We tried to disrupt their methods and try to take it off them in their half if we could, and we had some relative success.

“They didn’t create too many chances. I thought Mitrovic’s first real opportunity was his goal and we were there right around him, which is a frustration for us.

“The big frustration is watching in the dressing room after the game the Lenihan goal that was ruled offside. It’s two or three yards onside.

“Whether they guessed that somebody touched it on the way through I don’t know, but from my view, nobody touches it and it goes straight through to Darragh, who banged it in the net. It should have been a goal. Hopefully they lose a little bit of sleep tonight when they watch it back and think ‘oh god, I got that wrong, that’s cost Blackburn some points’, but they probably won’t.

“We went chasing an equaliser. (Sam) Gallagher had a shot that the keeper tipped round the post. It wasn’t to be today, but I thought it was a great effort against a good team. We have to win on Tuesday night now against Hull.”