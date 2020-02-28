Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

So many twists and turns still to come

Experienced at this level, Bradley Johnson believes there will be plenty of ups and downs to come in the Championship this term

1 Hour ago

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Plenty of twists and turns left in play-off race

Bradley Johnson admitted the players were left frustrated having not taken maximum points against Stoke, and in-turn closed the gap on sides above Rovers in the table , but the midfielder insists there is still all to play for with 11 games of the campaign remaining.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Johno: The belief is flowing through us

16 December 2019

Read full article

Club News

Make sure we do our job, says Johno

14 February 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers v Luton Town

29 September 2019

Read full article

Club News

Make sure we rise to the occasion

1 October 2019

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Use midweek frustration as weekend motivation

15 Hours ago

Bradley Johnson says Rovers have to use the frustration from Wednesday night as the extra incentive to beat Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Boss: We're left frustrated to only get a point

20 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Defensive solidity a positive for us

23 Hours ago

Despite being frustrated that the performance against Stoke City didn't transfer into a positive result, Tony Mowbray was pleased to see his side register a 12th clean sheet of the season.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 0-0 Stoke City

27 February 2020

Read full article

View more