So many twists and turns still to come
Experienced at this level, Bradley Johnson believes there will be plenty of ups and downs to come in the Championship this term
1 Hour ago
Bradley Johnson admitted the players were left frustrated having not taken maximum points against Stoke, and in-turn closed the gap on sides above Rovers in the table , but the midfielder insists there is still all to play for with 11 games of the campaign remaining.
