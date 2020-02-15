Report: Charlton Athletic 0-2 Rovers

Two first half goals earned Rovers a terrific three points on the road at a wind-swept Charlton Athletic in what was a terrific performance at The Valley.

John Buckley's deflected effort handed the visitors the advantage midway through the half, before Tosin Adarabioyo doubled the tally with half time approaching.

Rovers did have to fend Charlton off at the beginning of the second half, but managed to get through the second 45 minutes with real professionalism in south London.

There were a couple of changes to the team for the outing to the capital, with starts going the way of Buckley and Dominic Samuel, who made a first start since August 2018.

The Addicks had two good opportunities to open the scoring inside the opening five minutes, but Christian Walton did well to hold Lyle Taylor's low drive before beating away a strike from Tomer Hemed just moments later.

At the other end, Bradley Johnson's floated effort was comfortably saved by home stopper Dillon Phillips as Rovers began to make forays into the Charlton half.

It looked as if Rovers should have been awarded a stonewall penalty on 17 minutes when the returning Samuel was brought down by home skipper Jason Pearce.

However, Andy Davies decided to point the other way and award the hosts a free kick after believing that Samuel had shoved Pearce in the build up.

A minute later and the in form Adam Armstrong went for goal from the halfway line, but his audacious attempt fell onto the roof of the net rather than under the crossbar.

Rovers did grab the lead their play deserved just before the half hour mark thanks to Buckley's second goal of the season.

Amari'i Bell provided an excellent decoy run down the left flank, which allowed the 20-year-old to make a dart inside, skip past a couple of challenges and see his shot take a deflection to wrong-foot Phillips and nestle into the bottom corner.

The lead was doubled with nine minutes to go until the break as Adarabioyo got a leg on the end of a wicked Stewart Downing free kick add clearer daylight to the scoreline.

But Charlton heads didn't drop, and Walton was called into action soon after to sensationally flick over a header from Lyle Taylor and preserve the two-goal advantage for the visitors.

The hosts made a change at the interval, with Matt Smith entering the game in place of skipper Jason Pearce, and that resulted in a slight tinker in formation from the Londoners.

Rovers were forced to ride an Addicks storm at the start of the second half, with Walton taking no chances when opting to beat away Taylor's curling free kick from 25 yards.

The visitors were defending stoutly, but were still proving to be a threat on the counter with the pace of Armstrong and Samuel, and it was the latter who went close to finishing off a flowing move with 20 minutes remaining, but the forward slid the ball just wide.

Samuel was having a real impact on the game, and after making a move towards goal, he fired a left-footed attempt just past Phillips' right-hand post.

Taylor tried his luck from a free kick with seven minutes of the contest left, but this time his strike flew narrowly over the upright.

Walton pulled off another stunning save with time running out to deftly flick over Josh Cullen's curler that was destined for the top corner.

Charlton Athletic: Phillips, Pearce (c) (Smith, 46), Taylor, Matthews, Cullen, Sarr, Davis, Doughty, Lockyer, McGeady (Bonne, 69) , Hemed (Green, 60).

Unused substitutes: Amos, Purrington, Oshilaja, Oztumer.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Adarabioyo, Bell, Johnson, Travis, Buckley (Bennett, 84), Downing, Samuel (Brereton, 81), Armstrong (Chapman, 72).

Unused substitutes: Leutwiler, Graham, Davenport, Carter.

Goal: Buckley, 29, Adarabioyo, 37

Booked: Buckley, 35, Samuel, 41, Lenihan, 55

Referee: Andy Davies

Attendance: 25,363 (2,063 away)