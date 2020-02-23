Reasons to be cheerful, says the boss
Tony Mowbray says positives can be taken from the point picked up at Brentford on Saturday afternoon
5 Hours ago
A good point, but we're frustrated it's not all three
Tony Mowbray had mixed emotions after the thrilling 2-2 draw at Brentford, with the boss pleased in part to claim a point from a tough away trip, but equally frustrated and disappointed at not having taken all three points from the position his side were in early in the second half.
Advertisement block