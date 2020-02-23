Skip to site footer
Reasons to be cheerful, says the boss

Tony Mowbray says positives can be taken from the point picked up at Brentford on Saturday afternoon

5 Hours ago

A good point, but we're frustrated it's not all three

Tony Mowbray had mixed emotions after the thrilling 2-2 draw at Brentford, with the boss pleased in part to claim a point from a tough away trip, but equally frustrated and disappointed at not having taken all three points from the position his side were in early in the second half.

Mixed emotions for Arma

Just now

Rovers hitman Adam Armstrong continued his hot streak in front of goal with a brace at Brentford, but it wasn't enough to secure victory for Tony Mowbray's men on Saturday.

Club News

Gallery: Brentford 2-2 Rovers

7 Hours ago

Club News

Highlights: Brentford 2-2 Rovers

9 Hours ago

Club News

'Diabolical' decision cost us

22 February 2020

It was a tale of two penalties at Griffin Park as Rovers and Brentford played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in west London.

