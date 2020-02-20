Pike proud of cup progress

The youngster played his part in helping Rovers into the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup in midweek
Mike Sheron was a happy man after seeing his side earn an excellent victory over Preston North End in the FA Youth Cup at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.
Rovers Under-18s twice came from behind to book their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup courtesy of a 4-2 victory over Preston North End at Ewood Park.
