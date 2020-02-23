Skip to site footer
Mixed emotions for Arma

The striker has now been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 10 Rovers outings

Just now

Rovers hitman Adam Armstrong continued his hot streak in front of goal with a brace at Brentford, but it wasn't enough to secure victory for Tony Mowbray's men on Saturday.

A strike in each half from the diminutive frontman put Rovers in command, before the Bees battled back with goals of their own from Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, who bagged from the spot after a controversial awarding of the penalty.

Armstrong's now been directly involed in 10 goals in his last 10 outings for the club, but his fifth and sixth strikes in that sequence offered little consolation to the 23-year-old after only picking up a point on the road.

“Mixed emotions for me," he admitted to iFollow Rovers after the game. "We went 2-0 up and felt that we could have got the three points from the game, but we have to take the one point and move on.

“If you look back on last season, when we were giving silly goals away, it shows how far we've come to keep them out.

“We have to take a point against what is a great side. We knew what they were all about before the game, and our focus now turns to midweek.

“We knew they would push us back in the second half, especially when they pulled a goal back.

“The momentum swung their way, but we had our chances as well to win it late on.

“We have to keep going, it's frustrating when silly decisions go against you, but it's the job of the referee to make the right calls."

Back-to-back home games offer the chance of six more points for Mowbray's men, with Stoke City visiting on Wednesday night before Swansea City make the long trip north at the weekend.

And Armstrong's eyeing up a couple of wins to keep the pressure on the teams around us.

“We knew we had two home games coming up, so getting something our of the Brentford game would have been huge for us," he added.

“We know how good we are at home, so let's see if we can put on a performance at Ewood in the next two games.”


