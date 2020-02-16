Mike wants players to make memories

Mike Sheron is looking for his side to produce a complete performance when Rovers Under-18s take on Preston North End in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup on Tuesday night.

Rovers displayed their attacking threat in the 3-1 victory over Newport County in the third round, before showing their resilient side in the 1-0 triumph over Charlton Athletic last time out.

Sheron is eager for his young charges to combine both elements in their latest Ewood outing and insists that everyone is excited about the challenge ahead.

“First and foremost, we’re representing a fantastic club and we want to try and make sure we put on a show and the lads perform to the levels that they’re capable of,” said the Under-18s head coach.

“We all know it’s a pressure situation, it’s the FA Youth Cup. We try and encourage the lads to make life-long memories. You only have two opportunities to play in the FA Youth Cup, so you have to make the most of it.

“We’re really pleased to still be in the competition and to have an opportunity to get into the quarter-finals. We’re excited to be playing another game at Ewood Park and excited to be playing our local rivals.

“All we ask is that the players give their best, they try to play as a team and they accept the challenge. That’s what we’ll be looking at – which individuals thrive under the pressure and can perform.

“I think we played pretty well against Newport and did a really professional job. We were really resilient and robust against Charlton, which wasn’t ideal, but ultimately we managed to get the job done.

“So they’ve shown two elements of the game there and hopefully we can combine both performances into this game against Preston.”

Having done his homework on Tuesday’s opponents, Sheron is expecting a tough test against their near neighbours, who defeated Bristol City 2-0 in round three, before beating Oxford United by the same scoreline to book this week’s Ewood encounter.

“We expect them to be competitive, organised and disciplined,” added Sheron.

“We’ve seen quite a few performances from them and they get the ball forward quite quickly. They’ve got sharp, quick attackers, who can score goals, so it’s going to be a decent challenge for us.

“We’d like to think our quality will shine through on the night, but first and foremost, as in any game of football, you have to compete and earn the right to play, and I’m hoping that we’ll be able to do that.”

Kick-off at Ewood Park is at 7pm on Tuesday night. All supporters are welcome. Admission is £4 for adults and £2 for concessions.