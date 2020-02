Here at Rovers, we're attempting to make things easier for you to watch your team.

We're aware that sometimes other commitments leave you rushing to get to the Rovers ticket office on matchdays.

We want to make the fan experience cheaper and less stressful with no postage costs or pick ups from the ticket office, so we've come up with a way to let you secure your ticket from the comfort of your own home.

And it's easy to do via these three simple steps:

1. At the checkout, simply select Print at home/digital ticket.

2. Simply download the ticket to your phone from your confirmation email.

3. Scan your QR code at the turnstile.

It really is as easy as that and is available now!

Please note: Matchday ticket increase is still applicable from the relevant time on matchdays