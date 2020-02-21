Lenihan eyes momentum ahead of a big week

A win against Brentford on Saturday afternoon will put Rovers in the play-off places for a couple of hours at least, for the first time this season.

And that could prove to be a huge physchological boost for the squad as the games continue to tick away, according to Darragh Lenihan.

Since the end of November, no team has picked up more points in the Championship than Tony Mowbray's charges.

But they'll face a stern test this weekend, with promotion-chasing Brentford waiting to tackle Rovers at Griffin Park.

Only West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers have scored more goals this season in the league than Thomas Frank's Bees, and Lenihan says it's a mouth-watering challenge ahead for Rovers in west London.

“Both teams have a bit of form coming into the game and we know our experience from last season at Brentford wasn't the best, so hopefully we can do better this time around," the Irishman told iFollow Rovers ahead of the trip south.

“I think this time around sees both teams in a better place, playing better football, so it will be an interesting game and it's one we're looking forward to.

“We go into it with an awful lot of confidence after winning the last two games. We were unlucky not to get a draw against Fulham as well.

“We know what we're up against this weekend and we look forward to the challenge."

There will be only 10 games remaining for Rovers by 5pm in a week's time, with home test against Stoke City and Swansea City still to come in an arduous next seven days for Mowbray's men.

But Lenihan's glass is half-full, and the 25-year-old is hoping momentum can carry the team into the final months of the term.

“It's a big week for every team, especially in the Championship," he admitted.

"You can find yourself in the play-offs at the start of the week and out of it by the end of the week, and vice-versa.

“It's a big week, but it's a week we're looking forward to and hoping to do well in.

“Psychologically, getting into the play-offs will give us that belief, albeit we all do believe we can get into that top six.

“We're three points off and can't look too far ahead. We have to just do our best and see what happens.

“It's out of our control if teams around us keep winning. All we can control is our own results, what we do on a Saturday or a Tuesday.

“The focus is on Brentford, and come full time the focus will turn to our game against Stoke.

“It's good to look forward to and gives the fans something to cheer about rather than being in a relegation fight or in mid-table."