Charlton game postponed

Sunday's game has fallen foul of the weather

4 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies' Championship clash with Charlton Athletic on Sunday has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The game was originally scheduled for before Christmas, but was rearranged because of a waterlogged pitch at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Unfortuntely the inclement weather has once again postponed the fixture. 

Despie the best efforts of the groundsmen to try and get the game on, the pitch isn't going to recover in time given the impending forecast for the rest of the weekend. 

An early decision has been made before Charlton were due to travel up to Lancashire. 

A new date will be announced in due course. Tickets will still be valid for the rearranged game, as will Three-Game Offer tickets. 


Perry selected for Northern Ireland squad

6 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies goalkeeper Lauren Perry has been named in the Northern Ireland Under-19s squad for the Turkish Women’s Cup 2020.

Read full article

Fixture changes confirmed

7 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies' season has been extended to May, following a number of rearranged games in the FA Women's Championship.

Read full article

Rovers loanees join up with England squad

26 February 2020

Fran Stenson and Missy Bo Kearns are both in the England U19s squad for next month’s La Manga Tournament in Spain.

Read full article

Walters’ Wales call-up

25 February 2020

Rovers Ladies forward Georgia Walters has been named in the Wales Women’s senior squad for next month’s international fixture.

Read full article

