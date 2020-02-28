Charlton game postponed

Rovers Ladies' Championship clash with Charlton Athletic on Sunday has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The game was originally scheduled for before Christmas, but was rearranged because of a waterlogged pitch at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Unfortuntely the inclement weather has once again postponed the fixture.

Despie the best efforts of the groundsmen to try and get the game on, the pitch isn't going to recover in time given the impending forecast for the rest of the weekend.

An early decision has been made before Charlton were due to travel up to Lancashire.

A new date will be announced in due course. Tickets will still be valid for the rearranged game, as will Three-Game Offer tickets.