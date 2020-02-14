Introducing the Super Six ticket!

Don’t miss a kick of the Ewood Park action during the business end of the campaign, by purchasing a Super Six ticket.

We now have the final six great games to look forward to, which are all available with one ticket!



The Super Six ticket includes mouthwatering Ewood encounters against Stoke City, Swansea City, Bristol City, Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Reading.

It’s the perfect way to cheer on Tony Mowbray’s men during the business end of the campaign, in what could be a second half of the season to remember.

Rovers sit just six points off the play-offs going into this weekend’s trip to Charlton Athletic.

Our home form in particular has been crucial to our season so far, with just one defeat in our last 12 home league encounters, the latest of which was the impressive 3-0 triumph over Hull City.



Prices start from just £99 for adults, £60 for senior citizens and only £50 for supporters aged 18-25. Junior prices are amazing value, with 12s-17s tickets available from only £30, whilst supporters aged 11 and under can back the boys from £22!

2019-20 Super Six Adult Senior 18-25 12-17 0-11 Riverside Stand £99.00 £60.00 £50.00 £30.00 £22.00 Blackburn End Stand £99.00 £65.00 £55.00 £30.00 £22.00 Jack Walker Family £99.00 £65.00 £55.00 £30.00 £22.00 Jack Walker Lower £99.00 £65.00 £55.00 £30.00 £22.00 Jack Walker Upper Wings £110.00 £80.00 £60.00 £35.00 £25.00 Jack Walker Upper Centre £140.00 £95.00 £80.00 £40.00 £28.00

Super Six tickets are available online by clicking here, over the phone on 01254 372000 or in person at the Roverstore.