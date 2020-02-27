Highlights: Rovers 0-0 Stoke City

All the action from our home stalemate against the Potters at Ewood Park
Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City highlights
Despite being frustrated that the performance against Stoke City didn't transfer into a positive result, Tony Mowbray was pleased to see his side register a 12th clean sheet of the season.
Tony Mowbray couldn't hide his frustration after witnessing a stubborn Stoke City keep Rovers at bay on home turf on Tuesday night.
Tony Mowbray has made two changes to the starting XI for tonight's crunch league encounter with Stoke City at Ewood Park.
