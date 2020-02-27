Skip to site footer
Club News

Highlights: Rovers 0-0 Stoke City

All the action from our home stalemate against the Potters at Ewood Park

3 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City highlights

Club News

Club News

Defensive solidity a positive for us

Just now

Despite being frustrated that the performance against Stoke City didn't transfer into a positive result, Tony Mowbray was pleased to see his side register a 12th clean sheet of the season.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 0-0 Stoke City

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Potters came and clogged it up

13 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray couldn't hide his frustration after witnessing a stubborn Stoke City keep Rovers at bay on home turf on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Stoke City

17 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to the starting XI for tonight's crunch league encounter with Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

