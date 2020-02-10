A chance to bounce back in style

Tony Mowbray believes a home test against Hull City will provide the perfect chance for his side to return to winning ways at the earliest opportunity.

Grant McCann brings his side to Ewood Park just three days after Fulham narrowly defeated Rovers on home turf.

It was a first home loss since September for Mowbray's men, who will see Tuesday as a prime opportunity to get back on track in Championship game number 32 of the campaign.

The Tigers come into the contest on the back of a point gained at Reading at the weekend, but haven't earned a three-point haul in any of their last six games in all competitions.

“It’s another home game and an opportunity for us," the boss told iFollow Rovers when looking ahead to the clash.

“Hull found a way to get an away result at Reading at the weekend on the back of a 5-1 mauling at home to Brentford.

“It’s the next game and three points is really important for us, especially after a defeat.

“We’ll go out there, be really positive, but be wary that we’re up against a team who are quick on the transitions and can break on you pretty quickly.

“I think Hull actually went to Fulham this season and won 3-0, so we have to be mindful. On their day they can be a really dangerous team.

“The games come thick and fast, so it’s important to not dwell on the weekend result. If we win then it allows us all to look forward to the weekend.

“It’ll be a hugely different game for us. Fulham’s average possession is high 60s, but Hull’s is 30s and 40s.

“They’re not too bothered about having the ball, but they can break away and score goals, despite losing [Jarrod] Bowen and [Kamil] Grosicki.

“They’ll be trying to find their feet again after losing their best players. We’re still searching to find the right way to play, and Hull will be doing the same as well."

And previewing the game closer, the boss feels that it won't be a game for the football purists, with Hull likely to come and attempt to stifle the match.

“They will come to frustrate us and it will be up to us to break them down," he added.

“We might have to be patient and not go too gung-ho. If we commit too many players forward they will be dangerous.

“Every game is different and this one is different than Fulham.”