Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Boss: We're left frustrated to only get a point

The boss reflects on the home draw against Stoke City to iFollow Rovers

3 Hours ago

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

A frustrating night

Tony Mowbray admitted it was a very frustrating night as Rovers were unable to find a way past a resolute Stoke City side at Ewood

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Tony: A good night's work for us

27 July 2018

Read full article

Club News

Use our spirit to get us over the line

19 April 2018

Read full article

Club News

Graham: Rovers is a completely changed club now

28 April 2018

Striker Danny Graham has hailed the turnaround in fortunes at Rovers and credits boss Tony Mowbray for playing a huge part in it.

Read full article

Club News

Our only focus is on the next game

29 March 2018

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Defensive solidity a positive for us

6 Hours ago

Despite being frustrated that the performance against Stoke City didn't transfer into a positive result, Tony Mowbray was pleased to see his side register a 12th clean sheet of the season.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 0-0 Stoke City

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 0-0 Stoke City

9 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Potters came and clogged it up

19 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray couldn't hide his frustration after witnessing a stubborn Stoke City keep Rovers at bay on home turf on Tuesday night.

Read full article

View more