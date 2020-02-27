Boss: We're left frustrated to only get a point

The boss reflects on the home draw against Stoke City to iFollow Rovers
3 Hours ago
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Tony Mowbray admitted it was a very frustrating night as Rovers were unable to find a way past a resolute Stoke City side at Ewood
Advertisement block
Read full article
Striker Danny Graham has hailed the turnaround in fortunes at Rovers and credits boss Tony Mowbray for playing a huge part in it.
Despite being frustrated that the performance against Stoke City didn't transfer into a positive result, Tony Mowbray was pleased to see his side register a 12th clean sheet of the season.
Tony Mowbray couldn't hide his frustration after witnessing a stubborn Stoke City keep Rovers at bay on home turf on Tuesday night.
View more