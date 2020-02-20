An Evening with Chris Samba!

Rovers are delighted to announce that former fans favourite Chris Samba is returning to Ewood Park!

The giant defender, who became a cult hero during his five-year spell with the club, has agreed to take part in a special Q&A Evening on Friday March 13th, from 6.30pm.

Tickets, which include a free drink* on arrival, will go on sale to 1875 Club members only from 9am tomorrow (Friday) morning, priced at just £10, and then on general sale for £15 from Tuesday February 25th at 5pm.

A limited number of VIP experience tickets are also available, priced at £40, which include a meal and exclusive meet and greet with the former Rovers skipper before the Q&A. Please email business@rovers.co.uk for more information.

Samba, who joined Rovers from Hertha Berlin in January 2007, went on to play just short of 200 games in blue-and-white, scoring 18 goals.

Fondly remembered for forming a formidable defensive partnership with Ryan Nelsen, his marauding runs from one end of the pitch to the other and his last-minute winner away to Tottenham Hotspur, the no-nonsense defender played a pivotal role in helping Rovers secure successive top 10 finishes in the Premier League, as well as reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Following a big-money move to Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in February 2012, the 35-year-old later had spells back in England with QPR and Aston Villa, before recently announcing his retirement from football.

To secure your seat at this exclusive event, please visit the Roverstore at Ewood Park, book online at eticketing.co.uk/onerovers or call 01254 372000 from 9am tomorrow morning. Tickets are expected to sell fast, so book early to avoid disappointment.

*Bottle of beer or a soft drink