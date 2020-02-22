Skip to site footer
A crucial next seven days for us

One week, three games, and nine points up for grabs for an upwardly mobile Rovers

3 Hours ago

Relishing the big week ahead

Darragh Lenihan admits that with three games in the next week Rovers are heading into another important little spell within the season, but the defender believes it is a challenge the players are relishing after recent performances.

Club News

Club News

Team news: Brentford v Rovers

2 Hours ago

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged starting XI for today's Championship encounter against Brentford, as he aims to celebrate his three years in charge of Rovers with a victory.

Club News

Happy anniversary, boss!

4 Hours ago

Club News

This club means everything to me

5 Hours ago

5 Hours ago

A lot has changed at Rovers since the day Tony Mowbray walked through the door as newly-appointed first team manager three years ago today.

Club News

Lenihan eyes momentum ahead of a big week

14 Hours ago

14 Hours ago

A win against Brentford on Saturday afternoon will put Rovers in the play-off places for a couple of hours at least, for the first time this season.

