A crucial next seven days for us

One week, three games, and nine points up for grabs for an upwardly mobile Rovers
3 Hours ago
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Darragh Lenihan admits that with three games in the next week Rovers are heading into another important little spell within the season, but the defender believes it is a challenge the players are relishing after recent performances.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged starting XI for today's Championship encounter against Brentford, as he aims to celebrate his three years in charge of Rovers with a victory.
A lot has changed at Rovers since the day Tony Mowbray walked through the door as newly-appointed first team manager three years ago today.
A win against Brentford on Saturday afternoon will put Rovers in the play-off places for a couple of hours at least, for the first time this season.
View more