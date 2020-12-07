Skip to site footer
"You can see the fear in the eyes of the centre halves"

Tony Mowbray was full of praise for Joe Rothwell after his first goal of the season in Rovers' draw at Brentford

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was left purring after watching Joe Rothwell's performance and sublime run and finish in the 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Rothwell's strike against Nottingham Forest a couple of years ago earned the playmaker the Goal of the Season award for 2018-19.

And although the run and clinical finish against Brentford was different to his strike at the City Ground, it was just as eye-catching.

Rovers have seen the slaloming Rothwell runs before, and it was no different at the Brentford Community Stadium at the weekend.

After a quick one-two with Harvey Elliott, Rothwell began one of those trademark surges forward, skipping past Sergi Canos and in-between Ivan Toney and Mathias Jensen in a matter of seconds.

At the edge of the box, there was still plenty of work for the 25-year-old to do, but the run was matched with a terrific finish, with the midfield man caressing the ball past David Raya under pressure from Josh Dasilva and Ethan Pinnock.

It put Rovers ahead in the draw, and Mowbray was left delighted by what he saw from the attacker.

“I say to Joe that he should be scoring goals like that every week, because he does it in training," the boss revealed to iFollow Rovers.

“I love to see him picking it up deep like that, running past men, breaking lines, you can see the fear in the eyes of the centre halves as he breaks past midfield.

“This fast manipulator of the ball is running right at them and we’re all really pleased for Joe to get off the mark for the season."


