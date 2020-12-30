Skip to site footer
We were the makers of our own undoing

Tony Mowbray reflects on a bitterly disappointing evening for Rovers in Huddersfield

3 Hours ago

Disappointed in the nature of the goals conceded

Tony Mowbray was once again left frustrated as defensive lapses cost his side against Huddersfield Town in our final game of 2020.

Club News

Club News

Roverstore closed until further notice

2 Hours ago

Following the news that Lancashire has escalated to tier four status, the Roverstore at Ewood Park will be closed until further notice.

Read full article

Club News

We need stability at the back

9 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Daniel Ayala and Ryan Nyambe will have to be assessed after the defensive duo were forced off during the defeat to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

10 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

12 Hours ago

Read full article

