Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

We can't keep gifting teams goals

Tony Mowbray says Rovers need to sharpen up to eradicate sloppy errors

Just now

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

We gifted them a goal

Tony Mowbray was left hugely frustrated after Rovers took just a point from the Boxing Day clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Mowbray: We let a great opportunity slip by

1 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

We'll have to be on song against the Swans

30 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

No easy games in this league

21 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

A moment made for supporters

3 December 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Roverstore open today!

1 Hour ago

The Roverstore is open for business this week for fans to take advantage of the post-Christmas sale!

Read full article

Club News

Rothwell confident the hard work will be rewarded

2 Hours ago

Joe Rothwell added to his portfolio of sublime goals with another superb finish against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

Read full article

Club News

Dack can make the difference

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was boosted by Bradley Dack's return to action against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

23 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for our final Sky Bet Championship encounter of 2020 against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

Read full article

View more