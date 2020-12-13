Skip to site footer
Tough to take

Tony Mowbray was left ruing his side's luck following a narrow defeat to Norwich City

1 Hour ago

A tough defeat to take

Tony Mowbray admitted the dressing room was a disappointed place after Rovers were edged out by league leaders Norwich at Ewood Park.

