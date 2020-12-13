Tough to take

Tony Mowbray was left ruing his side's luck following a narrow defeat to Norwich City
1 Hour ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Tony Mowbray admitted the dressing room was a disappointed place after Rovers were edged out by league leaders Norwich at Ewood Park.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Harvey Elliott now has three goals to his name in Rovers colours, with every strike getting more and more magical.
Rovers fans have until the end of today to get free delivery from the Roverstore to your door!
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.