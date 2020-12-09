Taking things step by step

Elliott Bennett and physiotherapist Ibrahim Kerem give an update on the skipper's condition
Elliott Bennett and first-team rehabilitation physiotherapist Ibrahim Kerem discuss the progress of the club captain as he works his way back to full fitness from a long-term ankle injury.
