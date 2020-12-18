Rovers' late salvo delights Armstrong

Adam Armstrong says the team need to back up the 'massive' victory over Rotherham United
Adam Armstrong was all smiles after grabbing the dramatic late winner against Rotherham at Ewood, with the prolific striker describing the victory as 'massive' heading into some key games over the festive period.
Almost 1,000 local children will benefit from free meals this Christmas thanks to the efforts of Blackburn Rovers.
When there are just seconds remaining and you're desperate for a winning goal, there's only one man in the Rovers squad that you want the ball dropping to.
Rovers have a good recent record away at Stoke City, but Tony Mowbray believes this weekend's encounter will be the toughest contest yet.
Opening hours for the Roverstore over the Christmas period have been confirmed.
