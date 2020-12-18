Skip to site footer
Rovers' late salvo delights Armstrong

Adam Armstrong says the team need to back up the 'massive' victory over Rotherham United

5 Hours ago

Arma delighted with late, late show

Adam Armstrong was all smiles after grabbing the dramatic late winner against Rotherham at Ewood, with the prolific striker describing the victory as 'massive' heading into some key games over the festive period.

