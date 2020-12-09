Skip to site footer
Rothwell hoping to continue on the goal trail

“Playing in the most advanced role compared to the two I play alongside, it’s probably more on me to get those goals and assists"

1 Hour ago

Joe Rothwell is hoping for a purple patch in front of goal after hitting the net for the first time this season in the draw with Brentford at the weekend.

The playmaker handed Rovers the advantage midway through the first half against the Bees, skipping past four opponents before unleashing a strike that gave former team-mate David Raya no chance in the home goal.

And ahead of tonight's trip to Bristol City, Rothwell's hoping he can continue to get himself on the scoresheet for Tony Mowbray's men, with the 25-year-old admitting that the team need to continue to share the goals around.

“It was nice to finally see one hit the back of the net," Rothwell told iFollow Rovers with a grin when reflecting on his scorcher in west London.

“There was a bit of relief to go on a good run and see the strike hit the back of the net.

“My assist numbers have been a lot higher this season than they have been in the past, that’s what the gaffer is always asking from me.

“I’ve improved the assist numbers so now’s the time to boost the tally for goals.

“Getting the one on Saturday, hopefully a few more can start hitting the back of the net now.

“Seeing all the other lads score does make you that bit more hungry, but we’ve always said that the goals need to come from everywhere if we are to have a successful season.

“We’ve got Arma who’s flying at the moment, everything he touches seems to go in. But we all need to contribute.

“Playing in the most advanced role compared to the two I play alongside, it’s probably more on me to get those goals and assists," he added.

“I’m really enjoying my football at the moment, I’m playing in a position that suits me and we’re playing a formation that I think suits everybody in the team.”


