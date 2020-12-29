Skip to site footer
Rothwell: A big week ahead

Joe Rothwell is hoping for back-to-back wins from trips to Huddersfield and Birmingham

4 Hours ago

Two important road trips

Joe Rothwell reflects on the frustrating Boxing Day draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood, and looks ahead to an important away double-header with Rovers set to face Huddersfield and Birmingham either side of the turn of the year.

