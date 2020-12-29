Rothwell: A big week ahead

Joe Rothwell is hoping for back-to-back wins from trips to Huddersfield and Birmingham
Joe Rothwell reflects on the frustrating Boxing Day draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood, and looks ahead to an important away double-header with Rovers set to face Huddersfield and Birmingham either side of the turn of the year.
Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his starting XI for this evening's contest against Huddersfield Town.
Supporters can still purchase a match pass for our final Sky Bet Championship encounter of 2020 against Huddersfield Town later on this evening.
Everyone knows just how influential Bradley Dack is for Rovers, and Joe Rothwell says he's relishing a regular run in the team alongside the talisman.
Tony Mowbray insists his team will have to make sure they make their dominance count with two away trips to come.
