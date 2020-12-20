Skip to site footer
Highlights: Stoke City v Rovers

The best of the action from the contest against Michael O'Neill's Potters

3 Hours ago

Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers - Highlights - Sat 19th December 2020

Highlights of Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers, Sat 19th December 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship

Club News

Club News

Gallery: Stoke City v Rovers

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Johno: We shot ourselves in the foot

11 Hours ago

Bradley Johnson was left ruing Rovers' poor start at Stoke City after the narrow defeat to the Potters on Saturday.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: We found it tough to break Stoke down

19 Hours ago

More away day frustration came the way of Rovers, with Tony Mowbray left hugely disappointed that his side couldn't find a way past a resolute Stoke City.

Read full article

Club News

12 Days of Christmas – Day Six

20 Hours ago

Joe Rothwell visited local school St Augustine’s to show his support to youngster Ed Townley, who is raising money for homeless charity Nightsafe.

Read full article

