Highlights: Rovers 2-1 Millwall

Adam Armstrong's dramatic goal earned all three points for Rovers in the most dramatic fashion

6 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers v Millwall - Highlights - Wed 2nd December 2020

Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Millwall, Wed 2nd December 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship

Club News

Club News

Let's work together to be together again

Just now

Adam Armstrong's late winner was a memorable moment for Rovers on Wednesday evening, with the diminutive hitman's strike earning all three points for Tony Mowbray's men against Millwall.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Brentford v Rovers

1 Hour ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

EFL AND PREMIER LEAGUE STATEMENT: RESCUE PACKAGE AGREED

2 Hours ago

The EFL and the Premier League have today concluded negotiations on a rescue package and distress fund to address the immediate financial challenges faced by EFL Clubs arising as a result of the...

Read full article

Club News

Injury update: Ben Brereton

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says Rovers will be forced to play the waiting game for a full diagnosis on Ben Brereton's knee injury.

Read full article

