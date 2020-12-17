Skip to site footer
Club News

Highlights: Rovers 2-1 Rotherham United

The best of the action from Rovers' last-gasp victory over the Millers at Ewood Park

3 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers v Rotherham United - Highlights - Wed 16th December 2020

Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Rotherham United, Wed 16th December 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship

Club News

Club News

Better late than never!

Just now

If you're ever going to net a winning goal, it's always best to time it just right to ensure the opposition don't have the chance to find an even later leveller at the other end.

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 2-1 Rotherham United

1 Hour ago

Club News

Last chance to get 15% off at the Roverstore!

5 Hours ago

You can bag yourself a bargain with Christmas fast approaching, but you'll have to be quick!

Club News

"It was a scrappy game"

13 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray gave a typically honest assessment following Rovers' last gasp victory over Rotherham United at Ewood Park.

