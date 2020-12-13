Highlights: Rovers v Norwich City

Action from a frustrating day for Rovers against Daniel Farke's Canaries at Ewood Park
2 Hours ago
Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City, Sat 12th December 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship
Tony Mowbray felt Rovers didn't get what they deserved following the narrow defeat to Norwich City at Ewood Park.
Tony Mowbray has made one change to his starting XI for this afternoon's home encounter with Norwich City at Ewood Park.
