Highlights: Rovers v Norwich City

Action from a frustrating day for Rovers against Daniel Farke's Canaries at Ewood Park

2 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City - Highlights - Sat 12th December 2020

Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City, Sat 12th December 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship

Club News

Club News

Gallery: Rovers v Norwich City

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Last chance for free delivery from the Roverstore

3 Hours ago

Rovers fans have until the end of today to get free delivery from the Roverstore to your door!

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: We feel hard done by

17 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray felt Rovers didn't get what they deserved following the narrow defeat to Norwich City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Norwich City v Rovers

21 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made one change to his starting XI for this afternoon's home encounter with Norwich City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

