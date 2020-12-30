Highlights: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

Action from another frustrating night at the office for Rovers at the John Smith's Stadium
5 Hours ago
Highlights of Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers, Tue 29th December 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship
Tony Mowbray has revealed that Daniel Ayala and Ryan Nyambe will have to be assessed after the defensive duo were forced off during the defeat to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.
Tony Mowbray was yet again left frustrated as defensive errors cost Rovers dearly against Huddersfield Town.
Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his starting XI for this evening's contest against Huddersfield Town.
