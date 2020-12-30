Skip to site footer
Highlights: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

Action from another frustrating night at the office for Rovers at the John Smith's Stadium

5 Hours ago

Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers - Highlights - Tue 29th December 2020

Highlights of Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers, Tue 29th December 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship

Related articles

Club News

Club News

We need stability at the back

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Daniel Ayala and Ryan Nyambe will have to be assessed after the defensive duo were forced off during the defeat to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Lapses in concentration let us down

16 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was yet again left frustrated as defensive errors cost Rovers dearly against Huddersfield Town.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

19 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his starting XI for this evening's contest against Huddersfield Town.

Read full article

