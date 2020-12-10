Highlights: Bristol City v Rovers

All the action from the encounter against the Robins at Ashton Gate on Wednesday night
3 Hours ago
Highlights of Bristol City v Blackburn Rovers, Wed 9th December 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship
Tony Mowbray and Adam Armstrong have been nominated for the Sky Bet Manager of the Month and Sky Bet Player of the Month awards for November.
Tony Mowbray felt his side weren't quite at the races in the final third after his side suffered a narrow defeat to Bristol City on Wednesday night.
Tony Mowbray has made three changes to the starting XI for tonight's encounter against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.
