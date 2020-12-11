Doncaster date confirmed

The date for Rovers' FA Cup third round tie at home to Doncaster Rovers has now been confirmed.

The game will take place at Ewood Park on Saturday January 9th, kick-off 3pm, and will be broadcast free to supporters on The FA Player, exclusively delivered to homes by Deliveroo.

Should the scores be level after 90 minutes, then the tie will be decided by extra-time and potentially penalties.

It will be the second time this season that the two teams have met at Ewood Park, after Rovers ran out 3-2 winners in the first round of the League Cup back in August, thanks to goals from Lewis Holtby, Joe Rankin-Costello and Adam Armstrong.

Doncaster booked their place in round three courtesy of away victories over FC United of Manchester (5-1) and Carlisle United (2-1) in the earlier rounds.

Tony Mowbray's side will be looking to improve on last season's showing in the competition, having fallen at the first hurdle to Birmingam City last January.