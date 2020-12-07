Davenport: It was an unbelievable moment

It was a great finish that ensured terrific celebrations against Brentford on Saturday!
Jacob Davenport admitted the celebration summed up just how much his first goal for the club meant to him, with the moment being even more special given it earned 10-man Rovers a point against Brentford.
Jacob Davenport's overriding emotion was one of relief after bagging his first goal in Rovers colours in the 2-2 draw at Brentford.
Tony Mowbray was left purring after watching Joe Rothwell's performance and sublime run and finish in the 2-2 draw with Brentford.
As far as picking a moment to notch his first Rovers goal, Jacob Davenport pretty much timed it to perfection to earn Rovers a point at Brentford on Saturday.
