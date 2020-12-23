Dan's high hopes for 2021

After an injury-hit 2020, Dan Butterworth's optimistic that better times lay ahead
3 Hours ago
After over 12 months out with injury, Dan Butterworth was delighted to be back in first-team action at the weekend, with the promising young forward hoping to make his mark on the senior side in the coming months.
