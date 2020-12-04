Skip to site footer
Arma savours "sweet" moment

“I’m just got to keep doing what I’m doing, keep the goals coming, keep the three points coming and really push on with this team"

1 Hour ago

In form Adam Armstrong is already on 15 goals for the season in all competitions, with his latest strike bringing up his half century for Rovers.

His most recent strike won't go down as his finest, but it was certainly memorable considering it turned out to be a 90th minute winner over Millwall in midweek.

This weekend will see Armstrong come up against a former team-mate in Brentford's Ivan Toney, as the league's two top goalscorers face off when Rovers head to the capital on Saturday afternoon.

And the 23-year-old frontman says he and the team will make the journey south in confident mood after notching up a third successive league victory that moves Tony Mowbray's men to within four points of the Championship summit.

“It was pretty crazy when you look back at the moment," Armstrong told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on his late winner.

“You’ve always got to be aware as a striker. It’s been falling for me lately and I’m happy to stick it in the back of the net.

“I remember watching Stewy [Downing] running with the ball and I was just waiting for him to shoot really.

“He did three dummies I think, and luckily enough the ball dropped to me, took a deflection and went in.

“It’s always sweet when it’s the winning goal," he added with a smirk.

“We knew the strengths of their team, they were going to be quite direct and physical, and they showed that.

“It was one of those games where we knew we had to dig deep to get the three points. We knew we had to get the three points to get ourselves in and around it towards the top of the table.

“I’m just got to keep doing what I’m doing, keep the goals coming, keep the three points coming and really push on with this team."


