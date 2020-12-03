A moment made for supporters

Tony Mowbray gives his reaction to the dramatic victory over Millwall at Ewood Park
5 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Tony Mowbray admitted the late drama that saw Rovers score an injury-time winner against Millwall was a great feeling, with the only thing missing - the supporters in the stadium to share the moment.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Blackburn Rovers and Hops and Shots have teamed up to create a range of beers using the three most popular styles, brewed using only the finest ingredients from right here in the heart of Lancashire.
Adam Armstrong's late winner was a memorable moment for Rovers on Wednesday evening, with the diminutive hitman's strike earning all three points for Tony Mowbray's men against Millwall.
Rovers are saddened to learn that one of the club’s oldest surviving players, Bill Holmes, has passed away at the age of 94.
Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.