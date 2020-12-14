Skip to site footer
12 Days of Christmas – Day One

Adam Armstrong kicks off 12 Days of Christmas with a visit to Pendle Brook Care Home

1 Hour ago

Adam Armstrong kicked off Rovers’ 12 Days of Christmas initiative by paying a visit to a local care home.

The Rovers striker spread some festive cheer at Pendle Brook Care Home, who care for club legend Tony Parkes.

Armstrong delivered a Christmas hamper to the wonderful frontline staff at the Oswaldtwistle care home as a goodwill gesture on behalf of the club for all their incredible work throughout this difficult year.

The 23-year-old said: “It’s wonderful to be here. People are doing great things around Blackburn and Accrington, which is brilliant to see, and it’s nice for us to play a small part in it as well.”

Claire Rothwell, Activity Coordinator at Pendle Brook, said: “It was lovely to have Adam here today. It was really unexpected, but very much appreciated. Thank you so much to everyone at Blackburn Rovers.”

Rovers players will be visiting other worthy causes over the next 12 days to say thank you to our community heroes for everything they have done and continue to do in these challenging circumstances.


