12 Days of Christmas – Day Four

Sam Gallagher delivered a Christmas hamper to staff at Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service

4 Hours ago

Having come to Rovers’ rescue a couple of times this season, Sam Gallagher returned the favour, as he spread some festive cheer at Blackburn Fire Station on day four of the club’s 12 Days of Christmas.

The Rovers striker, who scored important late goals against Luton Town and Barnsley last month, delivered a Christmas hamper to the amazing frontline staff at the Fire Service as a goodwill gesture on behalf of the club for all their incredible work throughout this difficult year.

Rovers players are visiting local worthy causes in the run-up to Christmas to say thank you to our community heroes for everything they have done and continue to do in these challenging circumstances.

So far this week, Adam Armstrong has visited Pendle Brook Care Home, Thomas Kaminski has visited homeless charity Nightsafe and Bradley Johnson stopped off at Age UK Blackburn with Darwen, ahead of Gallagher’s visit to the Fire Station.

The 23-year-old said: “I just wanted to thank the Blackburn Community Fire Station for all of their hard work over these tough times and I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas as well.”

Firefighter Mark Hoyle said: “It’s brilliant to see the local club supporting the local businesses. Rovers have been doing well this season and Sam has played a big part in that, so as soon as we can get back into the stadium we’ll be there to get behind the lads and hopefully we can get promoted this season.”


