12 Days of Christmas - Day Eight

Tyrhys Dolan showed that he has an excellent delivery both on and off the pitch, as he presented a luxury Christmas hamper to the amazing volunteers at Blackburn Samaritans.

The Rovers winger made the goodwill gesture on behalf of the club to thank the Samaritans staff for everything they have done to listen to and support those who have been struggling during this difficult year.

Dolan’s delivery was the latest in series of player appearances to local worthy causes in the run-up to Christmas, as the first team squad spread festive cheer throughout Blackburn with Darwen, to say thank you to our community heroes and key workers for everything they have done and continue to do in these challenging circumstances.

As part of the club’s 12 Days of Christmas initiative, Adam Armstrong, Thomas Kaminski, Bradley Johnson, Sam Gallagher, Joe Rothwell and John Buckley have visited Pendle Brook Care Home, Nightsafe, Age UK, Blackburn Fire Station, St Augustine’s High School and Blackburn Foodbank, whilst manager Tony Mowbray and club captain Elliott Bennett helped celebrate Rovers fan David Dawson’s 100th birthday with a surprise Zoom call!

Dolan, who has made an impressive start to life at Rovers since joining from Preston North End in the summer, said: “It was great to come down to the Samaritans, just to thank them for all the work they do in the community, and I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Margaret Jepson, Director at Blackburn Samaritans, added: “Tyrhys has been a big hit with all our Rovers supporters. It has been a difficult year, as during the first lockdown we lost 20% of our volunteers, who were shielding or self-isolating, but everybody has pulled together, done extra shifts and been absolutely fantastic.

“Of course, the demand is there. We’re always open, 24/7, so give us a ring on 116 123, it’s a free number and we’ll be happy to talk to you and discuss how you’re feeling. Talking about your feelings, we believe, really does help and we’re here to listen.”